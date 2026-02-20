Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abbey Labs is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Abbey Labs. Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM) is a commercial access management tool by Exostar. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure teams managing Terraform-deployed cloud resources across multiple platforms should pick Abbey Labs for access governance that actually integrates with your infrastructure-as-code workflow instead of bolting on afterward. Its Git-based policy versioning and CI/CD integration mean access controls live alongside your Terraform definitions, reducing the disconnect between what your IaC declares and what your identity system enforces. Not the right fit for organizations without substantial Terraform footprints or those needing deep integrations with legacy on-premises systems beyond Active Directory.
Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM)
Enterprise security teams managing clinical trial ecosystems should use Exostar Secure Access Manager for its purpose-built SSO across 122+ trial applications, eliminating the friction of federated identity management across sponsor and site networks. The platform's automated provisioning workflows combined with real-time audit trails and training compliance tracking directly address FDA and ICH regulatory requirements that generic IAM platforms treat as afterthoughts. Not the right fit for organizations needing broad identity governance across non-clinical workloads; this tool's strength is precisely its narrow specialization in trial access workflows.
Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows.
IAM platform for clinical trial access mgmt with SSO across 122+ apps.
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Common questions about comparing Abbey Labs vs Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM) for your identity governance and administration needs.
Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..
Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM): IAM platform for clinical trial access mgmt with SSO across 122+ apps. built by Exostar. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) across 122+ clinical trial applications, Delegated administration for sponsor and site teams, Automated rules-based access provisioning workflows..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abbey Labs differentiates with Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke). Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM) differentiates with Single Sign-On (SSO) across 122+ clinical trial applications, Delegated administration for sponsor and site teams, Automated rules-based access provisioning workflows.
Abbey Labs is developed by Abbey Labs. Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM) is developed by Exostar. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abbey Labs and Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM) serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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