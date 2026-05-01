Abatis System: Kernel-level application whitelisting to block unauthorized code execution. built by Abatis. Core capabilities include Kernel-level execution control and application whitelisting, Prevention of unauthorized code execution without signature updates, Support for air-gapped and network-connected environments..

HarfangLab Cybersecurity Solutions: EDR platform with EPP capabilities for endpoint threat detection and response. built by HarfangLab. Core capabilities include Endpoint detection and response for Windows and Linux, Endpoint protection platform (EPP) capabilities, YARA and Sigma rule-based threat detection..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.