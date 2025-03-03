A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..

NETSCOUT Arbor Sightline Mobile: DDoS threat detection & traffic anomaly monitoring for 4G/5G mobile networks. built by NETSCOUT. Core capabilities include DDoS attack detection in 4G and 5G networks, User-plane and control plane traffic monitoring, Compromised subscriber identification through IoC correlation..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.