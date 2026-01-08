Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure will value A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service for its ability to scan both on-premises and cloud environments in a single workflow without forcing tool consolidation. The service covers authenticated and unauthenticated scans across network and application layers with scheduled continuous monitoring, hitting both ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need a platform that bundles remediation orchestration or threat intelligence; A-LIGN is assessment-focused, leaving remediation execution to your existing ticketing and patching systems.

XYGATE Aegis Scan

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing HPE NonStop infrastructure will get immediate value from XYGATE Aegis Scan because it's the only tool that maps CVEs natively to these systems without generic vulnerability noise. The lightweight agent delivers continuous scanning across PCI DSS and ISO 27001 compliance frameworks with zero measurable performance impact, which matters when you're running mission-critical transaction systems. Skip this if your HPE NonStop footprint is small or your vulnerability program already covers these systems through network scanning; the specificity here only pays off at scale.