Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by A-LIGN. XYGATE Aegis Scan is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by XYPRO Technology Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure will value A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service for its ability to scan both on-premises and cloud environments in a single workflow without forcing tool consolidation. The service covers authenticated and unauthenticated scans across network and application layers with scheduled continuous monitoring, hitting both ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need a platform that bundles remediation orchestration or threat intelligence; A-LIGN is assessment-focused, leaving remediation execution to your existing ticketing and patching systems.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing HPE NonStop infrastructure will get immediate value from XYGATE Aegis Scan because it's the only tool that maps CVEs natively to these systems without generic vulnerability noise. The lightweight agent delivers continuous scanning across PCI DSS and ISO 27001 compliance frameworks with zero measurable performance impact, which matters when you're running mission-critical transaction systems. Skip this if your HPE NonStop footprint is small or your vulnerability program already covers these systems through network scanning; the specificity here only pays off at scale.
Vulnerability scanning service for network and application-level assessments
Automated vulnerability scanning for HPE NonStop systems
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Common questions about comparing A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service vs XYGATE Aegis Scan for your vulnerability assessment needs.
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service: Vulnerability scanning service for network and application-level assessments. built by A-LIGN. Core capabilities include Network layer vulnerability scanning, Application level vulnerability scanning, Authenticated and unauthenticated scans..
XYGATE Aegis Scan: Automated vulnerability scanning for HPE NonStop systems. built by XYPRO Technology Corporation. Core capabilities include Native HPE NonStop vulnerability scanning, Scheduled and on-demand scan execution, CVE mapping with risk scoring..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service differentiates with Network layer vulnerability scanning, Application level vulnerability scanning, Authenticated and unauthenticated scans. XYGATE Aegis Scan differentiates with Native HPE NonStop vulnerability scanning, Scheduled and on-demand scan execution, CVE mapping with risk scoring.
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service is developed by A-LIGN. XYGATE Aegis Scan is developed by XYPRO Technology Corporation. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service and XYGATE Aegis Scan serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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