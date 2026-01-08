Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A-LIGN A-SCEND is a commercial compliance management tool by A-LIGN. Liongard Security & Compliance is a commercial continuous controls monitoring tool by Liongard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams running multiple audit frameworks simultaneously will get the most from A-LIGN A-SCEND because its evidence deduplication engine cuts the actual audit workload in half. The platform maps evidence across SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, and FedRAMP audits so you're not rebuilding the same control narrative four times, and its FedRAMP 20x Low authorization proves it handles the most demanding federal requirements. Skip this if your organization runs a single compliance framework or hasn't yet centralized evidence collection; the ROI flips when you're managing fewer than three concurrent certifications.
Liongard Security & Compliance
MSPs managing configurations across dozens of customer environments need Liongard Security & Compliance because it automates compliance reporting at scale without drowning teams in manual audit work. The platform monitors 70+ system types with 18-month historical tracking and feeds directly into PSA tickets, which means your auditors actually see what changed and when instead of scrambling through log files. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response or threat hunting; Liongard is built around continuous monitoring and compliance drift detection, not detection and response capabilities.
AI-powered audit management platform for compliance audits and certifications
Automated security & compliance platform for MSPs with config monitoring
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing A-LIGN A-SCEND vs Liongard Security & Compliance for your compliance management needs.
A-LIGN A-SCEND: AI-powered audit management platform for compliance audits and certifications. built by A-LIGN. Core capabilities include AI-powered audit management, Evidence deduplication across audits, Multi-framework evidence mapping..
Liongard Security & Compliance: Automated security & compliance platform for MSPs with config monitoring. built by Liongard. Core capabilities include Configuration data collection from 70+ systems, Configuration change detection and alerting, 18-month historical configuration tracking..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A-LIGN A-SCEND differentiates with AI-powered audit management, Evidence deduplication across audits, Multi-framework evidence mapping. Liongard Security & Compliance differentiates with Configuration data collection from 70+ systems, Configuration change detection and alerting, 18-month historical configuration tracking.
A-LIGN A-SCEND is developed by A-LIGN. Liongard Security & Compliance is developed by Liongard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A-LIGN A-SCEND and Liongard Security & Compliance serve similar Compliance Management use cases: both cover Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox