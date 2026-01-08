A-LIGN A-SCEND: AI-powered audit management platform for compliance audits and certifications. built by A-LIGN. Core capabilities include AI-powered audit management, Evidence deduplication across audits, Multi-framework evidence mapping..

Kiteworks CMMC Compliance: Platform for defense contractors to achieve CMMC compliance for CUI and FCI. built by Kiteworks. Core capabilities include Granular access controls with role-based access control (RBAC), Multi-factor authentication, End-to-end encryption for data in transit and at rest..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.