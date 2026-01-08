Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A-LIGN A-SCEND is a commercial compliance management tool by A-LIGN. Kiteworks CMMC Compliance is a commercial compliance management tool by Kiteworks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams running multiple audit frameworks simultaneously will get the most from A-LIGN A-SCEND because its evidence deduplication engine cuts the actual audit workload in half. The platform maps evidence across SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, and FedRAMP audits so you're not rebuilding the same control narrative four times, and its FedRAMP 20x Low authorization proves it handles the most demanding federal requirements. Skip this if your organization runs a single compliance framework or hasn't yet centralized evidence collection; the ROI flips when you're managing fewer than three concurrent certifications.
Defense contractors pursuing CMMC certification need Kiteworks CMMC Compliance because it handles the operational burden of CUI tracking and access control that auditors actually inspect, not just theoretical compliance posture. FedRAMP Moderate authorization plus native RBAC, encryption at rest and in transit, and consolidated audit logging mean your audit trail is already built; you're not retrofitting compliance into an existing platform. Skip this if you're a small shop under 50 people with minimal CUI exposure; the pricing and deployment overhead assume contractors managing substantive controlled data flows.
AI-powered audit management platform for compliance audits and certifications
Platform for defense contractors to achieve CMMC compliance for CUI and FCI
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Common questions about comparing A-LIGN A-SCEND vs Kiteworks CMMC Compliance for your compliance management needs.
A-LIGN A-SCEND: AI-powered audit management platform for compliance audits and certifications. built by A-LIGN. Core capabilities include AI-powered audit management, Evidence deduplication across audits, Multi-framework evidence mapping..
Kiteworks CMMC Compliance: Platform for defense contractors to achieve CMMC compliance for CUI and FCI. built by Kiteworks. Core capabilities include Granular access controls with role-based access control (RBAC), Multi-factor authentication, End-to-end encryption for data in transit and at rest..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A-LIGN A-SCEND differentiates with AI-powered audit management, Evidence deduplication across audits, Multi-framework evidence mapping. Kiteworks CMMC Compliance differentiates with Granular access controls with role-based access control (RBAC), Multi-factor authentication, End-to-end encryption for data in transit and at rest.
A-LIGN A-SCEND is developed by A-LIGN. Kiteworks CMMC Compliance is developed by Kiteworks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A-LIGN A-SCEND integrates with GRC platforms, Vanta. Kiteworks CMMC Compliance integrates with ATP, DLP, CDR, LDAP, Active Directory and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
A-LIGN A-SCEND and Kiteworks CMMC Compliance serve similar Compliance Management use cases: both are Compliance Management tools, both cover Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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