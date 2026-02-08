Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Delinea Iris AI is a commercial privileged access management tool by Delinea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Enterprise security teams managing thousands of identities across hybrid infrastructure need Delinea Iris AI because it makes real-time access decisions at scale without creating reviewer bottlenecks; most competitors force you to choose between speed and audit rigor, and this one doesn't. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions,identity management, continuous monitoring, anomaly analysis, and incident investigation,which means you get both detection and forensic capability built in, not bolted on. Skip this if your org is still doing quarterly access reviews and hasn't operationalized identity as a security signal; the AI decision engine assumes you want to enforce policy in real time, not retrospectively.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
AI-powered identity security platform for real-time access decisions & auditing
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Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs Delinea Iris AI for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Delinea Iris AI: AI-powered identity security platform for real-time access decisions & auditing. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Real-time AI-driven authorization decisions, Privileged session auditing and analysis, Continuous identity discovery..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection differentiates with Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities. Delinea Iris AI differentiates with Real-time AI-driven authorization decisions, Privileged session auditing and analysis, Continuous identity discovery.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is developed by 8Layers. Delinea Iris AI is developed by Delinea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection and Delinea Iris AI serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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