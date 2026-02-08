8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Delinea Iris AI: AI-powered identity security platform for real-time access decisions & auditing. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Real-time AI-driven authorization decisions, Privileged session auditing and analysis, Continuous identity discovery..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.