8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

ClearVector Identity Graph: Identity graph platform for attributing cloud & CI/CD actions to specific identities. built by ClearVector. Core capabilities include Identity attribution and provenance tracking, Automatic identity discovery and classification, Unified identity activity timeline..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.