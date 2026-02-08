Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. ClearVector Identity Graph is a commercial non-human identity tool by ClearVector. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with sprawling CI/CD pipelines and service account chaos should start here; ClearVector Identity Graph maps ephemeral and third-party identities across GitHub-to-AWS workflows with provenance tracking that actually survives account deletion. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, which means you get both the visibility and the forensic depth most identity tools skip. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises or uses legacy identity providers; the signal-to-noise ratio drops significantly outside cloud and DevOps-heavy environments.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
Identity graph platform for attributing cloud & CI/CD actions to specific identities
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Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs ClearVector Identity Graph for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
ClearVector Identity Graph: Identity graph platform for attributing cloud & CI/CD actions to specific identities. built by ClearVector. Core capabilities include Identity attribution and provenance tracking, Automatic identity discovery and classification, Unified identity activity timeline..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection differentiates with Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities. ClearVector Identity Graph differentiates with Identity attribution and provenance tracking, Automatic identity discovery and classification, Unified identity activity timeline.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is developed by 8Layers. ClearVector Identity Graph is developed by ClearVector. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection and ClearVector Identity Graph serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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