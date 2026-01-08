Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in 7AI Platform's autonomous investigation agents, which eliminate 95-99% of false positives before analysts touch them. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in RS.MA and RS.AN (incident management and analysis), meaning you're not just triaging faster but actually closing cases with audit trails intact. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting as a primary use case; the AI suggestions are helpful but secondary to the automation story.

Torq HyperSOC

Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert volume should evaluate Torq HyperSOC for its autonomous Tier-1 triage capability; the Socrates AI analyst handles false positive filtering and initial investigation at machine speed, which is where most teams hemorrhage time. The platform covers four critical NIST CSF 2.0 response functions (Adverse Event Analysis through Incident Mitigation), and the multi-agent orchestration design means you're not just automating linear runbooks but coordinating complex, conditional investigations across your entire stack. Skip this if your team is still building basic playbooks or if you need strong forensic depth for post-incident reconstruction; Torq prioritizes speed and containment over the kind of historical analysis that supports lengthy investigations.