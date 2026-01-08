7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Tines AI-driven SOC: AI-driven workflow automation platform for SOC operations and security tasks. built by Tines. Core capabilities include Visual workflow builder (Storyboard) for creating automation workflows, Case management system with SLA tracking and metrics, AI copilot (Workbench) for natural language workflow interaction..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.