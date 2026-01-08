Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
7AI Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by 7AI. Tines AI-driven SOC is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Tines. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in 7AI Platform's autonomous investigation agents, which eliminate 95-99% of false positives before analysts touch them. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in RS.MA and RS.AN (incident management and analysis), meaning you're not just triaging faster but actually closing cases with audit trails intact. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting as a primary use case; the AI suggestions are helpful but secondary to the automation story.
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise should pick Tines AI-driven SOC for its natural language copilot that cuts triage time by letting analysts describe what they're hunting instead of clicking through UI menus. The platform covers incident management and analysis per NIST RS.MA and RS.AN, with cloud deployment that scales without infrastructure headaches. The catch: this is a workflow automation layer, not a detection engine, so teams still need solid upstream sensors; it's wasted on shops with fragmented tooling and no integration discipline.
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
AI-driven workflow automation platform for SOC operations and security tasks
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Common questions about comparing 7AI Platform vs Tines AI-driven SOC for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..
Tines AI-driven SOC: AI-driven workflow automation platform for SOC operations and security tasks. built by Tines. Core capabilities include Visual workflow builder (Storyboard) for creating automation workflows, Case management system with SLA tracking and metrics, AI copilot (Workbench) for natural language workflow interaction..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
7AI Platform differentiates with Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination. Tines AI-driven SOC differentiates with Visual workflow builder (Storyboard) for creating automation workflows, Case management system with SLA tracking and metrics, AI copilot (Workbench) for natural language workflow interaction.
7AI Platform is developed by 7AI. Tines AI-driven SOC is developed by Tines. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
7AI Platform integrates with SentinelOne, Okta, Splunk Mission Control, AWS, Azure and 4 more. Tines AI-driven SOC integrates with CrowdStrike, Okta. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
7AI Platform and Tines AI-driven SOC serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools, both cover Case Management, Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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