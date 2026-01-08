7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Swimlane SOC Automation Solution: SOC automation platform for alert triage, phishing, and incident management. built by Swimlane. Core capabilities include Automated alert ingestion from SIEM, EDR, and XDR tools, Alert enrichment and correlation, Phishing email triage automation..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.