Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
7AI Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by 7AI. Splunk SOAR Connectors is a free security orchestration automation and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in 7AI Platform's autonomous investigation agents, which eliminate 95-99% of false positives before analysts touch them. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in RS.MA and RS.AN (incident management and analysis), meaning you're not just triaging faster but actually closing cases with audit trails intact. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting as a primary use case; the AI suggestions are helpful but secondary to the automation story.
Security teams already committed to Splunk SOAR but frustrated by connector gaps will find value in Splunk SOAR Connectors, which expands third-party integrations through a community-driven GitHub model rather than waiting for vendor releases. The free pricing and 82 GitHub stars suggest active maintenance and peer validation, though the migration to a new organization signals this is still finding its footing. Skip this if you need pre-built, vendor-supported connectors with SLAs; the community model means you're responsible for testing and maintaining integrations in your environment.
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
Migrated Splunk SOAR Connectors to new GitHub organization for better organization and management.
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Common questions about comparing 7AI Platform vs Splunk SOAR Connectors for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..
Splunk SOAR Connectors: Migrated Splunk SOAR Connectors to new GitHub organization for better organization and management..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
7AI Platform and Splunk SOAR Connectors serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools. Key differences: 7AI Platform is Commercial while Splunk SOAR Connectors is Free, Splunk SOAR Connectors is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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