Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
7AI Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by 7AI. Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks is a free security orchestration automation and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in 7AI Platform's autonomous investigation agents, which eliminate 95-99% of false positives before analysts touch them. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in RS.MA and RS.AN (incident management and analysis), meaning you're not just triaging faster but actually closing cases with audit trails intact. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting as a primary use case; the AI suggestions are helpful but secondary to the automation story.
Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks
SOC teams already running Splunk SOAR will find immediate value in Community Playbooks because they eliminate months of custom playbook development for common incident response workflows. The repository's 531 GitHub stars and direct integration with Splunk's platform mean you're not adopting an orphaned side project; the content gets maintained alongside core SOAR updates. Skip this if your team needs pre-built playbooks for niche verticals or proprietary tools,the library skews toward major platforms like AWS, Azure, and common SIEMs, and you'll still write custom code for edge cases.
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
Repository of default playbooks and custom functions for Splunk SOAR instances with content migration to Splunk's GitHub.
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Common questions about comparing 7AI Platform vs Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..
Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks: Repository of default playbooks and custom functions for Splunk SOAR instances with content migration to Splunk's GitHub..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
7AI Platform is developed by 7AI. Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks is open-source with 531 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
7AI Platform and Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools. Key differences: 7AI Platform is Commercial while Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks is Free, Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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