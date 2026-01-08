7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk: Extends Splunk visibility via federated search across external data sources. built by Query.AI. Core capabilities include Federated search across distributed data sources without data ingestion or indexing, Single search command within Splunk's native search bar and dashboards, Automatic data normalization to OCSF (Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework)..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.