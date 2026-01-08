Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
7AI Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by 7AI. Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk is a commercial security information and event management tool by Query.AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in 7AI Platform's autonomous investigation agents, which eliminate 95-99% of false positives before analysts touch them. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in RS.MA and RS.AN (incident management and analysis), meaning you're not just triaging faster but actually closing cases with audit trails intact. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting as a primary use case; the AI suggestions are helpful but secondary to the automation story.
Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs already invested in Splunk will see immediate value from Query.AI Federated Search because it lets analysts hunt across AWS, Azure, and SaaS tools without moving data into Splunk or rebuilding queries. The tool covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE monitoring and analysis functions across 20+ pre-built connectors plus dynamic schema mapping, meaning detection logic runs consistently whether the data lives in Sentinel, Security Lake, or CrowdStrike. Skip this if your team needs centralized data storage for compliance reasons or if you're not yet mature enough on Splunk to justify a federated layer.
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
Extends Splunk visibility via federated search across external data sources.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 7AI Platform vs Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..
Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk: Extends Splunk visibility via federated search across external data sources. built by Query.AI. Core capabilities include Federated search across distributed data sources without data ingestion or indexing, Single search command within Splunk's native search bar and dashboards, Automatic data normalization to OCSF (Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework)..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
7AI Platform differentiates with Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination. Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk differentiates with Federated search across distributed data sources without data ingestion or indexing, Single search command within Splunk's native search bar and dashboards, Automatic data normalization to OCSF (Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework).
7AI Platform is developed by 7AI. Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk is developed by Query.AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
7AI Platform integrates with SentinelOne, Okta, Splunk Mission Control, AWS, Azure and 4 more. Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk integrates with Splunk, Amazon Athena, Amazon S3, Amazon CloudWatch, Amazon Security Lake and 15 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
7AI Platform and Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox