7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

ORNA End-to-End AI Cyber Incident Response Platform: AI-powered cyber incident response platform for training, orchestration & mgmt. built by ORNA Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered cyber crisis simulations with customizable scenarios, Unified alert dashboard with correlation and de-duplication, AI-guided incident response playbooks..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.