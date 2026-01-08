7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

MCK Managed SIEM: Managed SIEM service with 24/7 threat detection and incident response. built by MCK Communications. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 security monitoring and incident response, Real-time threat detection with advanced analytics and correlation, Behavioral analytics and global threat intelligence integration..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.