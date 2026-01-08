7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Intezer AI SOC: AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage and investigation. built by Intezer. Core capabilities include Automated alert triage across endpoint, identity, phishing, network, and cloud alerts, Endpoint forensics with file, process, log, command line, and memory analysis, Reverse engineering and malware analysis capabilities..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.