7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Huawei SecoManager Security Controller: Security controller for policy mgmt, orchestration & log management. built by Huawei Technologies. Core capabilities include Automated security policy generation and deployment based on service partitions, Device management with discovery, virtual system management, and SSO, Resource pool and object management for addresses, services, and applications..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.