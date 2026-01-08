7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Exaforce Exabot Triage: Alert triage platform that centralizes, enriches & deduplicates security alerts. built by Exaforce. Core capabilities include Alert centralization from SIEM, EDR, email, and network security tools, Automated false positive reduction and duplicate suppression, Alert enrichment with identity, session, configuration, and activity data..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.