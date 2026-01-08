Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
7AI Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by 7AI. Exaforce Exabot Triage is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Exaforce. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in 7AI Platform's autonomous investigation agents, which eliminate 95-99% of false positives before analysts touch them. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in RS.MA and RS.AN (incident management and analysis), meaning you're not just triaging faster but actually closing cases with audit trails intact. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting as a primary use case; the AI suggestions are helpful but secondary to the automation story.
Security teams drowning in alert noise from disparate SIEM and EDR tools should pick Exaforce Exabot Triage for its ability to collapse duplicate alerts and strip false positives before they reach your analysts, cutting triage toil by 40-60 percent in typical deployments. The platform's attack chain correlation across multiple sources and business context rules mean your junior analysts get fewer, higher-fidelity incidents to investigate, directly addressing the DE.AE and RS.MA gaps in most organizations. Skip this if your stack is homogeneous or you're primarily concerned with response automation; Exabot assumes you're already swimming in multi-source alerts and need a purpose-built intake layer, not a one-tool-fits-all platform.
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
Alert triage platform that centralizes, enriches & deduplicates security alerts
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Common questions about comparing 7AI Platform vs Exaforce Exabot Triage for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..
Exaforce Exabot Triage: Alert triage platform that centralizes, enriches & deduplicates security alerts. built by Exaforce. Core capabilities include Alert centralization from SIEM, EDR, email, and network security tools, Automated false positive reduction and duplicate suppression, Alert enrichment with identity, session, configuration, and activity data..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
7AI Platform differentiates with Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination. Exaforce Exabot Triage differentiates with Alert centralization from SIEM, EDR, email, and network security tools, Automated false positive reduction and duplicate suppression, Alert enrichment with identity, session, configuration, and activity data.
7AI Platform is developed by 7AI. Exaforce Exabot Triage is developed by Exaforce. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
7AI Platform integrates with SentinelOne, Okta, Splunk Mission Control, AWS, Azure and 4 more. Exaforce Exabot Triage integrates with Splunk, CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, Amazon GuardDuty. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
7AI Platform and Exaforce Exabot Triage serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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