7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Cymph Security Playbooks: A vendor-agnostic product for managing and analyzing cybersecurity playbooks. built by Cymph. Core capabilities include No-code visual playbook editor with drag-and-drop , Centralized knowledge base for playbook organizati, Public playbook hub with pre-built playbooks from ..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.