6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Kertos: Compliance automation platform for GDPR, ISO 27001, TISAX, SOC2, and AI governance. built by Kertos. Core capabilities include Privacy Management System for GDPR processes, Shadow IT Discovery for real-time data source identification, Automated DSAR processing and deletion requests..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.