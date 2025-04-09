Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. Kertos is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Kertos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in compliance documentation will find Kertos valuable for its automated DSAR handling and certified ISMS generation across GDPR, ISO 27001, and TISAX in a single platform. The vendor's focus on governance functions (NIST GV coverage) plus asset and risk management means you get real compliance velocity without hiring additional compliance staff. Skip this if you need detection and response capabilities; Kertos is governance-first and doesn't pretend to be a security operations tool.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
Compliance automation platform for GDPR, ISO 27001, TISAX, SOC2, and AI governance
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs Kertos for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
Kertos: Compliance automation platform for GDPR, ISO 27001, TISAX, SOC2, and AI governance. built by Kertos. Core capabilities include Privacy Management System for GDPR processes, Shadow IT Discovery for real-time data source identification, Automated DSAR processing and deletion requests..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. Kertos differentiates with Privacy Management System for GDPR processes, Shadow IT Discovery for real-time data source identification, Automated DSAR processing and deletion requests.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. Kertos is developed by Kertos. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and Kertos serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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