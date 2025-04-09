6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Hicomply Platform: GRC platform for privacy, risk, policy, and compliance management. built by Hicomply. Core capabilities include Automated evidence collection and audit preparation for CCPA, HIPAA, GDPR, ISO 27001, and SOC 2, Real-time compliance monitoring and instant alerts, Pre-built, customizable policy library with automated version control and distribution tracking..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.