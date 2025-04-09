Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. Hackmetrix OS is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Hackmetrix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
SMBs and mid-market companies drowning in compliance documentation will find real value in Hackmetrix OS; its AI-generated policies and procedures aligned to ISO 27001 and PCI DSS actually cut the busywork that keeps security teams from detecting actual problems. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 governance and identity functions, with particular strength in policy creation and continuous monitoring across cloud infrastructure. Skip this if you need detection and response at enterprise scale or lack the cloud-native integrations it depends on, AWS and Azure primarily.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
AI-powered GRC & security ops platform for CISOs automating compliance workflows.
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs Hackmetrix OS for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
Hackmetrix OS: AI-powered GRC & security ops platform for CISOs automating compliance workflows. built by Hackmetrix. Core capabilities include AI-generated policy, procedure, and control documentation aligned to ISO 27001 and PCI DSS, Real-time detection of hardening misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and risky permissions across connected cloud services, Access, asset, and risk management modules for daily security operations..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. Hackmetrix OS differentiates with AI-generated policy, procedure, and control documentation aligned to ISO 27001 and PCI DSS, Real-time detection of hardening misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and risky permissions across connected cloud services, Access, asset, and risk management modules for daily security operations.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. Hackmetrix OS is developed by Hackmetrix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and Hackmetrix OS serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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