6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Hackmetrix OS: AI-powered GRC & security ops platform for CISOs automating compliance workflows. built by Hackmetrix. Core capabilities include AI-generated policy, procedure, and control documentation aligned to ISO 27001 and PCI DSS, Real-time detection of hardening misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and risky permissions across connected cloud services, Access, asset, and risk management modules for daily security operations..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.