6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Complyance: AI-powered enterprise GRC platform for compliance, risk, and policy mgmt. built by Complyance. Core capabilities include Controls management with out-of-the-box and configurable controls, Policy drafting, updating, and approval workflows, Enterprise risk assessment and treatment planning..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.