Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. CL Digital GRC Platform is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by CLDigital. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Mid-market and SMB security leaders drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate value in CL Digital GRC Platform's centralized policy and risk management workflow. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions including organizational context, risk strategy, and oversight, which means you're actually closing the gap between what your board thinks your risk posture is and what it actually is. Skip this if your organization needs deep technical controls mapping or runs a heavily federated governance model; CL Digital's strength is in consolidating compliance ownership and stakeholder visibility, not in automating technical remediation across hundreds of servers.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs CL Digital GRC Platform for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
CL Digital GRC Platform: GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management. built by CLDigital..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. CL Digital GRC Platform is developed by CLDigital. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and CL Digital GRC Platform serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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