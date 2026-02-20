Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
689Cloud SecureDrive is a commercial secure file sharing tool by 689Cloud. StealthOS is a free mobile data protection tool by StealthOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure file sharing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive documents outside the firewall need 689Cloud SecureDrive for post-download revocation; it kills access to files already on someone's laptop, which standard cloud sharing cannot do. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA, with document-level tracking and role-based permissions that satisfy audit trails without requiring IT to babysit every share. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration rather than preventing it; 689Cloud assumes the adversary already has the file and focuses on neutralizing its value instead.
Individual privacy advocates and security researchers who need genuine iOS isolation will find StealthOS valuable for its anti-fingerprinting implementation and encrypted peer-to-peer messaging that actually compartmentalizes data from the OS kernel. The free pricing model removes barrier to experimentation, though deployment remains limited to personal devices rather than organizational fleets. Skip this if you're a security team looking for MDM-integrated mobile data protection; StealthOS prioritizes individual privacy over enterprise control and compliance reporting.
Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.
iOS privacy sandbox with anti-fingerprinting, encrypted storage, and P2P comms
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureDrive vs StealthOS for your secure file sharing needs.
689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..
StealthOS: iOS privacy sandbox with anti-fingerprinting, encrypted storage, and P2P comms. built by StealthOS..
Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
689Cloud SecureDrive is developed by 689Cloud. StealthOS is developed by StealthOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
689Cloud SecureDrive and StealthOS serve similar Secure File Sharing use cases. Key differences: 689Cloud SecureDrive is Commercial while StealthOS is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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