Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
689Cloud SecureDrive is a commercial secure file sharing tool by 689Cloud. OKIOK S-Filer/Portal is a commercial secure file sharing tool by okiok. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure file sharing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive documents outside the firewall need 689Cloud SecureDrive for post-download revocation; it kills access to files already on someone's laptop, which standard cloud sharing cannot do. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA, with document-level tracking and role-based permissions that satisfy audit trails without requiring IT to babysit every share. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration rather than preventing it; 689Cloud assumes the adversary already has the file and focuses on neutralizing its value instead.
SMBs and mid-market teams handling regulated file exchanges will value OKIOK S-Filer/Portal for its straightforward encryption-by-default architecture and native directory integration, which eliminates the friction of manual key management. The tool covers all four NIST Protect functions (Data Security, Identity Management, Infrastructure Resilience, and Continuous Monitoring) with built-in S/MIME encryption, Active Directory sync, and audit logging that satisfy most compliance auditors without requiring parallel tools. Skip this if your organization needs advanced threat detection or insider risk scoring; S-Filer/Portal is a transfer appliance, not a DLP engine that learns behavior patterns.
Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.
Secure file transfer portal for sharing confidential files with encryption
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureDrive vs OKIOK S-Filer/Portal for your secure file sharing needs.
689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..
OKIOK S-Filer/Portal: Secure file transfer portal for sharing confidential files with encryption. built by okiok. Core capabilities include Web-based secure file transfer portal, Community-based access control model, Automatic file encryption using S/MIME..
Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
689Cloud SecureDrive differentiates with Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents. OKIOK S-Filer/Portal differentiates with Web-based secure file transfer portal, Community-based access control model, Automatic file encryption using S/MIME.
689Cloud SecureDrive is developed by 689Cloud. OKIOK S-Filer/Portal is developed by okiok. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
689Cloud SecureDrive and OKIOK S-Filer/Portal serve similar Secure File Sharing use cases: both are Secure File Sharing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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