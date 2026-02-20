5ironCyber: 24/7 managed SOC providing threat detection, investigation, and response. built by 5ironCyber. Core capabilities include 24/7 US-based Security Operations Center (SOC), Real-time threat detection using threat intelligence, automation, and machine learning, Cross-platform threat investigation and correlation..

Critical Start MOBILESOC: Mobile iOS/Android app for SOC alert triage, threat response & risk mgmt. built by Critical Start. Core capabilities include Mobile alert triage and threat containment on iOS and Android, Host scanning, quarantining, and blocking from mobile device, Antivirus scan execution and compromised user account disabling..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.