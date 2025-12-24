Citrix NetScaler

Mid-market and enterprise ops teams protecting APIs at scale should choose Citrix NetScaler for its load balancing and latency optimization; you're not buying a standalone API security tool, you're buying application delivery control that hardens the infrastructure layer where APIs live. The platform's NIST PR.IR alignment reflects genuine strength in security architecture resilience, and native Ansible and Terraform support mean infrastructure-as-code teams won't fight integration. Skip this if you need API-specific threat detection like runtime request validation or schema enforcement; NetScaler sits upstream of that problem, not inside it.