3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..

Shift Security: Agentic TPRM platform automating vendor risk across the full third-party lifecycle. built by Shift Security. Core capabilities include Automated vendor discovery including shadow and unmanaged vendors, Real-time monitoring of third-party access permissions, Agentic AI-driven vendor onboarding with intake, tiering, and evidence collection..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.