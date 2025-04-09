Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Shift Security is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Shift Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor sprawl will find real value in Shift Security's agentic automation for the full third-party lifecycle, particularly its ability to surface shadow vendors and automate the intake-to-offboarding workflow. Coverage across GV.SC supply chain risk and DE.CM continuous monitoring means you get both discovery and sustained oversight rather than static annual assessments. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 vendors or needs deep integration with your existing GRC platform; the platform assumes scale and treats vendor management as a distinct operational domain.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Agentic TPRM platform automating vendor risk across the full third-party lifecycle.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs Shift Security for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Shift Security: Agentic TPRM platform automating vendor risk across the full third-party lifecycle. built by Shift Security. Core capabilities include Automated vendor discovery including shadow and unmanaged vendors, Real-time monitoring of third-party access permissions, Agentic AI-driven vendor onboarding with intake, tiering, and evidence collection..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. Shift Security differentiates with Automated vendor discovery including shadow and unmanaged vendors, Real-time monitoring of third-party access permissions, Agentic AI-driven vendor onboarding with intake, tiering, and evidence collection.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Shift Security is developed by Shift Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and Shift Security serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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