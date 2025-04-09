Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. RiskProfiler - Third Party Risk Mgmt is a commercial third-party risk management tool by RiskProfiler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
RiskProfiler - Third Party Risk Mgmt
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing 50+ vendors will see immediate value in RiskProfiler's 24/7 autonomous monitoring, which catches vendor security drift before it becomes a breach vector. The platform maps to NIST GV.SC and ID.RA by design, reducing the manual questionnaire cycle from months to weeks and surfacing real-time breach signals instead of annual snapshots. Skip this if your vendor base is under 25 or if you need deeper integration with your existing GRC tool; RiskProfiler assumes you want continuous assessment to replace periodic audits, not layer on top of them.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
AI-powered TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring and assessment
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs RiskProfiler - Third Party Risk Mgmt for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
RiskProfiler - Third Party Risk Mgmt: AI-powered TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring and assessment. built by RiskProfiler. Core capabilities include 24/7 autonomous vendor relationship monitoring, AI-powered adaptive vendor risk questionnaires, Real-time third-party breach detection..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. RiskProfiler - Third Party Risk Mgmt differentiates with 24/7 autonomous vendor relationship monitoring, AI-powered adaptive vendor risk questionnaires, Real-time third-party breach detection.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. RiskProfiler - Third Party Risk Mgmt is developed by RiskProfiler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and RiskProfiler - Third Party Risk Mgmt serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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