Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. LogicManager Third Party Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by LogicManager. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
LogicManager Third Party Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing vendor sprawl without dedicated third-party risk staff will find the fastest path to control with LogicManager Third Party Risk Management; its unlimited role-based access and structured onboarding assessments compress what typically takes months of manual intake into weeks. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk processes and includes breach escalation workflows that actually connect vendor incidents to your incident response table, not a spreadsheet. Skip this if you need deep technical vulnerability scanning of third-party infrastructure; LogicManager sits on the governance and contract side, leaving the scanning work to your existing vulnerability management tools.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
TPRM software for vendor lifecycle management and risk assessment
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs LogicManager Third Party Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
LogicManager Third Party Risk Management: TPRM software for vendor lifecycle management and risk assessment. built by LogicManager. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party vendor inventory, Risk-based vendor tiering and classification, Structured onboarding risk assessments..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. LogicManager Third Party Risk Management differentiates with Centralized third-party vendor inventory, Risk-based vendor tiering and classification, Structured onboarding risk assessments.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. LogicManager Third Party Risk Management is developed by LogicManager. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and LogicManager Third Party Risk Management serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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