3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..

interos.ai Resilience Platform: AI-powered SaaS platform for supply chain risk mapping and monitoring. built by interos.ai. Core capabilities include Automated supply chain ecosystem mapping using AI and big-data analytics, Continuous multi-domain supply chain risk monitoring with real-time risk scores and alerts, Resilience Watchtower®: first-party data integration, custom risk models (up to 20), and threshold-based alerting..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.