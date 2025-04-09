Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. interos.ai Resilience Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by interos.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
interos.ai Resilience Platform
Enterprise procurement teams drowning in third-party risk spreadsheets should choose interos.ai Resilience Platform for its ability to map hidden supplier dependencies and surface critical chokepoints without manual asset discovery. The platform covers GV.SC and ID.RA across multiple domains simultaneously,tariff exposure, goods flow, cyber risk,with real-time scoring that actually integrates into ServiceNow and SAP Ariba workflows instead of sitting in isolation. Skip this if your supply chain is domestic and shallow; the pricing and complexity demand organizations managing 500+ suppliers across geographies where tail-risk events carry existential weight.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
AI-powered SaaS platform for supply chain risk mapping and monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs interos.ai Resilience Platform for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
interos.ai Resilience Platform: AI-powered SaaS platform for supply chain risk mapping and monitoring. built by interos.ai. Core capabilities include Automated supply chain ecosystem mapping using AI and big-data analytics, Continuous multi-domain supply chain risk monitoring with real-time risk scores and alerts, Resilience Watchtower®: first-party data integration, custom risk models (up to 20), and threshold-based alerting..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. interos.ai Resilience Platform differentiates with Automated supply chain ecosystem mapping using AI and big-data analytics, Continuous multi-domain supply chain risk monitoring with real-time risk scores and alerts, Resilience Watchtower®: first-party data integration, custom risk models (up to 20), and threshold-based alerting.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. interos.ai Resilience Platform is developed by interos.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and interos.ai Resilience Platform serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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