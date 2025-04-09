Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Galink DORA RoI Register is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Galink. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations subject to DORA's ICT third-party risk rules need Galink DORA RoI Register primarily because it eliminates the manual work of assembling and maintaining a compliant Register of Information from fragmented vendor data sources. The tool handles automated data import, deduplication, and field standardization across Excel, CSV, and other formats, then exports a audit-ready register in one click, directly addressing NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management requirements. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 ICT providers or still manages third-party inventories in static spreadsheets; the overhead won't justify the cost until scale makes manual curation genuinely painful.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Automated Register of Information (RoI) generator for DORA compliance
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs Galink DORA RoI Register for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Galink DORA RoI Register: Automated Register of Information (RoI) generator for DORA compliance. built by Galink. Core capabilities include Automated Register of Information generation, Data import from Excel, CSV, and other formats, Automated data cleaning and deduplication..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. Galink DORA RoI Register differentiates with Automated Register of Information generation, Data import from Excel, CSV, and other formats, Automated data cleaning and deduplication.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Galink DORA RoI Register is developed by Galink. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and Galink DORA RoI Register serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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