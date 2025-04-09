3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..

Galink DORA RoI Register: Automated Register of Information (RoI) generator for DORA compliance. built by Galink. Core capabilities include Automated Register of Information generation, Data import from Excel, CSV, and other formats, Automated data cleaning and deduplication..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.