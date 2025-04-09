Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Fortress Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Fortress Information Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk questionnaires should start here; Fortress Platform cuts assessment time by collapsing vendor questionnaires, security evaluations, and ongoing monitoring into one workflow instead of running parallel spreadsheet theater. The platform maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's GV.SC supply chain controls and maintains industry intelligence sharing that most competitors bolt on as an afterthought. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 vendors to manage or your third-party risk process is already locked into manual due diligence; the ROI assumption here is velocity and scale.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
End-to-end supply chain risk management platform with collaborative intel.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs Fortress Platform for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Fortress Platform: End-to-end supply chain risk management platform with collaborative intel. built by Fortress Information Security. Core capabilities include Third-party vendor assessments, Product security evaluations, Ongoing supply chain risk monitoring..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. Fortress Platform differentiates with Third-party vendor assessments, Product security evaluations, Ongoing supply chain risk monitoring.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Fortress Platform is developed by Fortress Information Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and Fortress Platform serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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