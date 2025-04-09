Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Evident Third-Party Risk Mgmt Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Evident. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent. Security and compliance teams managing vendor sprawl across SMB to enterprise organizations should choose Evident Third-Party Risk Mgmt Platform for its ability to eliminate manual COI chasing through automated collection and scheduled verification across hundreds of vendors. The platform's AI-assisted requirement benchmarking and drag-and-drop workflow customization mean non-technical staff can configure compliance logic without IT bottlenecks, and its coverage of GV.SC supply chain risk management aligns with frameworks that most procurement teams are already being audited against. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 or you need deep technical risk assessment beyond insurance and document verification; Evident solves the administrative burden of third-party hygiene, not threat intelligence or security assessment.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Evident Third-Party Risk Mgmt Platform
Security and compliance teams managing vendor sprawl across SMB to enterprise organizations should choose Evident Third-Party Risk Mgmt Platform for its ability to eliminate manual COI chasing through automated collection and scheduled verification across hundreds of vendors. The platform's AI-assisted requirement benchmarking and drag-and-drop workflow customization mean non-technical staff can configure compliance logic without IT bottlenecks, and its coverage of GV.SC supply chain risk management aligns with frameworks that most procurement teams are already being audited against. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 or you need deep technical risk assessment beyond insurance and document verification; Evident solves the administrative burden of third-party hygiene, not threat intelligence or security assessment.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Automates vendor insurance verification, COI collection, and compliance monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs Evident Third-Party Risk Mgmt Platform for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Evident Third-Party Risk Mgmt Platform: Automates vendor insurance verification, COI collection, and compliance monitoring. built by Evident. Core capabilities include Automated collection of COIs, contracts, W-9s, DMV/MVR records, and professional certifications via one-click, scheduled, bulk, CSV, or API requests, Vendor compliance verification against custom requirements and contract terms, including insurance endorsements and exclusions, Network-wide compliance dashboard with filtering by vendor type, contract size, compliance status, and custom fields..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. Evident Third-Party Risk Mgmt Platform differentiates with Automated collection of COIs, contracts, W-9s, DMV/MVR records, and professional certifications via one-click, scheduled, bulk, CSV, or API requests, Vendor compliance verification against custom requirements and contract terms, including insurance endorsements and exclusions, Network-wide compliance dashboard with filtering by vendor type, contract size, compliance status, and custom fields.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Evident Third-Party Risk Mgmt Platform is developed by Evident. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
3rdRisk Platform and Evident Third-Party Risk Mgmt Platform serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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