3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..

Evident The Evident Network: Third-party verification network for due diligence and compliance mgmt. built by Evident. Core capabilities include Third-party member verification across a network of 4M+ members, Unified risk services including background checks, motor vehicle records, certificate of insurance verification, and identity verification, Secure document sharing with e-signature support..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.