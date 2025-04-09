Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Evident The Evident Network is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Evident. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing vendor compliance at scale should use Evident The Evident Network to centralize third-party verification across a 4M-member network instead of chasing documents through email and spreadsheets. The platform handles background checks, insurance verification, and identity validation in one system with real-time status dashboards and customizable workflows, addressing the GV.SC and ID.AM functions that most organizations botch through manual process. Skip this if your third-party risk program is still a 50-person audit checklist; Evident assumes you need continuous verification and cross-client data sharing to stay current.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Third-party verification network for due diligence and compliance mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs Evident The Evident Network for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Evident The Evident Network: Third-party verification network for due diligence and compliance mgmt. built by Evident. Core capabilities include Third-party member verification across a network of 4M+ members, Unified risk services including background checks, motor vehicle records, certificate of insurance verification, and identity verification, Secure document sharing with e-signature support..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. Evident The Evident Network differentiates with Third-party member verification across a network of 4M+ members, Unified risk services including background checks, motor vehicle records, certificate of insurance verification, and identity verification, Secure document sharing with e-signature support.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Evident The Evident Network is developed by Evident. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and Evident The Evident Network serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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