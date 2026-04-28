Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. Orpheus Third-Party Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Orpheus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Orpheus Third-Party Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing vendor sprawl without waiting for questionnaires should start with Orpheus Third-Party Risk Management, which rates third-party risk using threat actor activity rather than vendor self-assessment. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and continuously monitors supply chain attack surface across multiple organizations simultaneously. Skip this if your vendor base is small or your risk program is still questionnaire-based; Orpheus assumes you need visibility at scale and are willing to shift from vendor input to threat-led assessment.
AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
Cloud-based platform for continuous third-party & supply chain cyber risk mgmt
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Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs Orpheus Third-Party Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
Orpheus Third-Party Risk Management: Cloud-based platform for continuous third-party & supply chain cyber risk mgmt. built by Orpheus. Core capabilities include Continuous third-party and supply chain cyber risk monitoring, Threat-led cyber risk ratings incorporating threat actor activity, Risk-based vulnerability management for unpatched CVEs..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdcomply differentiates with AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records. Orpheus Third-Party Risk Management differentiates with Continuous third-party and supply chain cyber risk monitoring, Threat-led cyber risk ratings incorporating threat actor activity, Risk-based vulnerability management for unpatched CVEs.
3rdcomply is developed by 3rdcomply. Orpheus Third-Party Risk Management is developed by Orpheus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdcomply and Orpheus Third-Party Risk Management serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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