Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. Cyble Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Cyble. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Cyble Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling vendor ecosystems will get real value from Cyble Third-Party Risk Management because its threat intelligence integration actually surfaces active exploits affecting your suppliers in real time, not just static risk scores. The platform covers all three NIST GV.SC supply chain functions,inventory, assessment, and continuous monitoring,and the behavioral analytics layer catches subtle risk drift that spreadsheet-based programs miss. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight vendor questionnaire tool; Cyble assumes you need active threat hunting across your third-party landscape and will burden you with that operational reality.
AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
Platform for assessing, monitoring, and mitigating vendor and supplier risks
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Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs Cyble Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
Cyble Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM): Platform for assessing, monitoring, and mitigating vendor and supplier risks. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Vendor ecosystem inventory and profiling, Real-time threat intelligence integration, Automated vendor risk scoring..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdcomply differentiates with AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records. Cyble Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) differentiates with Vendor ecosystem inventory and profiling, Real-time threat intelligence integration, Automated vendor risk scoring.
3rdcomply is developed by 3rdcomply. Cyble Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) is developed by Cyble. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdcomply and Cyble Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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