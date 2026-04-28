3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

Cyble Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM): Platform for assessing, monitoring, and mitigating vendor and supplier risks. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Vendor ecosystem inventory and profiling, Real-time threat intelligence integration, Automated vendor risk scoring..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.