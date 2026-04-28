Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. Cyb3rOperations Third-Party Risk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Cyb3r Operations. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cyb3rOperations Third-Party Risk Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in spreadsheet-based vendor assessments need this for the automated discovery piece; Cyb3rOperations finds shadow IT suppliers and employee-initiated third-party connections that your procurement team doesn't know exist. The AI-driven risk scoring covers financial, operational, and compliance dimensions simultaneously, and the platform maps the graph of who's actually talking to whom across your organization. The caveat: this prioritizes continuous monitoring and detection over remediation workflow, so you'll need strong ServiceNow integration discipline to operationalize findings at scale, and the 19-person vendor means you're betting on smaller support capacity than tier-one competitors.
AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
AI-driven platform to discover, assess, and respond to third-party supply chain risks.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs Cyb3rOperations Third-Party Risk Platform for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
Cyb3rOperations Third-Party Risk Platform: AI-driven platform to discover, assess, and respond to third-party supply chain risks. built by Cyb3r Operations. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of suppliers, shadow IT, and employee third-party interactions, AI-powered predictive risk scoring for all third parties, Multi-layered risk analysis across financial, operational, and compliance dimensions..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdcomply differentiates with AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records. Cyb3rOperations Third-Party Risk Platform differentiates with Automated discovery of suppliers, shadow IT, and employee third-party interactions, AI-powered predictive risk scoring for all third parties, Multi-layered risk analysis across financial, operational, and compliance dimensions.
3rdcomply is developed by 3rdcomply. Cyb3rOperations Third-Party Risk Platform is developed by Cyb3r Operations. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdcomply and Cyb3rOperations Third-Party Risk Platform serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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