3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

Cyb3rOperations Third-Party Risk Platform: AI-driven platform to discover, assess, and respond to third-party supply chain risks. built by Cyb3r Operations. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of suppliers, shadow IT, and employee third-party interactions, AI-powered predictive risk scoring for all third parties, Multi-layered risk analysis across financial, operational, and compliance dimensions..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.