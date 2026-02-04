Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). CyNation CyCheck is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by CyNation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.
Startups and SMBs with limited security staff should pick CyNation CyCheck for unlimited scans without per-assessment billing friction; the cloud deployment means no infrastructure overhead while you're scaling. The tool covers ID.RA and PR.PS across web apps, networks, and cloud infrastructure in one interface, which beats managing three separate vendors. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring and runtime threat detection; CyCheck is assessment-focused, not anomaly-hunting.
Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities
Automated vuln assessment tool for web apps, networks & cloud infra.
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Common questions about comparing 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 vs CyNation CyCheck for your endpoint protection platform needs.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..
CyNation CyCheck: Automated vuln assessment tool for web apps, networks & cloud infra. built by CyNation. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning across websites, applications, networks, and cloud infrastructure, Testing of complex online applications, Compliance assessment..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 differentiates with Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation. CyNation CyCheck differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning across websites, applications, networks, and cloud infrastructure, Testing of complex online applications, Compliance assessment.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is developed by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). CyNation CyCheck is developed by CyNation. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 and CyNation CyCheck serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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