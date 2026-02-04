360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0

Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.