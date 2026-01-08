Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by RiskProfiler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need early warning of credential breaches and executive doxing threats should start with 360 Privacy 360 Monitor, since its dark web monitoring catches stolen employee credentials weeks before they appear in mainstream breach databases. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, with real-time alerting that actually reduces the window between compromise detection and response. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or internal asset inventory; 360 Privacy 360 Monitor is external threat intelligence first, and you'll need separate tools to act on what it finds.
RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need fast visibility into stolen credentials and exposed API keys should start with RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring; the AI-powered correlation between stealer logs, forum chatter, and your own assets cuts through noise faster than manual threat hunting. The platform's automated prioritization maps exploitability to your actual infrastructure, which means your team acts on real risk instead of every dump that surfaces. Skip this if you need post-breach investigation or forensics; RiskProfiler is built for continuous monitoring and early detection, not incident response archaeology.
Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats
AI-powered dark web monitoring for leaked credentials and exposed assets
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Monitor vs RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..
RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring: AI-powered dark web monitoring for leaked credentials and exposed assets. built by RiskProfiler. Core capabilities include Dark web and deep web monitoring, Stealer log analysis, Leaked credential detection..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in underground forum monitoring. 360 Privacy 360 Monitor differentiates with Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts. RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring differentiates with Dark web and deep web monitoring, Stealer log analysis, Leaked credential detection.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor is developed by 360 Privacy. RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring is developed by RiskProfiler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor and RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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