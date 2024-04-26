Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
2tearsinabucket is a free external attack surface management tool. Smogcloud is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing AWS S3 exposure for a specific target or set of targets will find 2tearsinabucket faster and cheaper than building enumeration logic in-house; it's free and requires no credentials, lowering friction on quick reconnaissance work. The tool's narrow focus on S3 bucket discovery and misconfiguration analysis means you're not paying for bloat or waiting on feature releases unrelated to your use case. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across your entire attack surface or plan to hand off results to non-technical stakeholders; 2tearsinabucket is a practitioner's CLI tool, not a platform.
AWS security teams managing multiple accounts will find Smogcloud's value in its speed; a Go-based tool discovers internet-facing assets faster than clicking through the console, and the free pricing removes procurement friction for proof-of-concept work. Its 347 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community trust, which matters for tools living in your IaC pipeline. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or deep asset context beyond discovery; Smogcloud is deliberately AWS-only and lightweight on enrichment.
A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations.
A Go-based tool for discovering and inventorying internet-facing AWS assets across single or multiple accounts to help maintain comprehensive cloud attack surface visibility.
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Common questions about comparing 2tearsinabucket vs Smogcloud for your external attack surface management needs.
2tearsinabucket: A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations..
Smogcloud: A Go-based tool for discovering and inventorying internet-facing AWS assets across single or multiple accounts to help maintain comprehensive cloud attack surface visibility..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
2tearsinabucket and Smogcloud serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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