Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
2tearsinabucket is a free external attack surface management tool. S3BucketList is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing AWS S3 exposure for a specific target or set of targets will find 2tearsinabucket faster and cheaper than building enumeration logic in-house; it's free and requires no credentials, lowering friction on quick reconnaissance work. The tool's narrow focus on S3 bucket discovery and misconfiguration analysis means you're not paying for bloat or waiting on feature releases unrelated to your use case. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across your entire attack surface or plan to hand off results to non-technical stakeholders; 2tearsinabucket is a practitioner's CLI tool, not a platform.
Security teams hunting for exposed S3 buckets during reconnaissance will find S3BucketList useful for its passive discovery approach; the Chrome extension catches bucket references embedded in web traffic that traditional scanners miss entirely. With 124 GitHub stars and zero setup friction, it's practical for small AppSec or cloud security teams that need quick surface-level visibility without deploying infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; S3BucketList is a lightweight reconnaissance aid, not a replacement for cloud posture management tools.
A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations.
A Chrome extension that automatically detects and lists Amazon S3 buckets while browsing websites.
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Common questions about comparing 2tearsinabucket vs S3BucketList for your external attack surface management needs.
2tearsinabucket: A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations..
S3BucketList: A Chrome extension that automatically detects and lists Amazon S3 buckets while browsing websites..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
2tearsinabucket and S3BucketList serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Enumeration, Reconnaissance, S3. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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