Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
2tearsinabucket is a free external attack surface management tool. CloudScraper is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing AWS S3 exposure for a specific target or set of targets will find 2tearsinabucket faster and cheaper than building enumeration logic in-house; it's free and requires no credentials, lowering friction on quick reconnaissance work. The tool's narrow focus on S3 bucket discovery and misconfiguration analysis means you're not paying for bloat or waiting on feature releases unrelated to your use case. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across your entire attack surface or plan to hand off results to non-technical stakeholders; 2tearsinabucket is a practitioner's CLI tool, not a platform.
Security teams hunting exposed cloud storage misconfigurations will move fastest with CloudScraper because it's free and requires no credentials to enumerate S3, Azure blob, and DigitalOcean resources across your attack surface. The 529 GitHub stars reflect active community use, and the zero-friction deployment means you can scan for leaky buckets in minutes rather than weeks of procurement. Skip this if you need ongoing monitoring or remediation workflows; CloudScraper is a reconnaissance tool, not a compliance engine.
A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations.
CloudScraper is an enumeration tool that discovers cloud storage resources including S3 buckets, Azure blobs, and DigitalOcean Spaces across target environments.
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Common questions about comparing 2tearsinabucket vs CloudScraper for your external attack surface management needs.
2tearsinabucket: A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations..
CloudScraper: CloudScraper is an enumeration tool that discovers cloud storage resources including S3 buckets, Azure blobs, and DigitalOcean Spaces across target environments..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
2tearsinabucket and CloudScraper serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Enumeration, Reconnaissance, S3. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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