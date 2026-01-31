1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..

Verifyle Compliance: Secure file sharing and storage platform with compliance certifications. built by Verifyle. Core capabilities include Proprietary Cellucrypt encryption technology, HIPAA-compliant secure file storage and sharing, Business Associate agreements for covered entities..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.