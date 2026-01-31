Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1touch.io. Protegrity Data Discovery is a commercial data classification tool by Protegrity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data sprawl across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems need Kontxtual because its AI classification hits 98.6% accuracy on what data actually exists and where it lives, which most discovery tools botch. The multidimensional data graph maps relationships between data, identities, and policies in ways that turn discovery into actionable governance, and automated enforcement for GDPR and HIPAA frameworks cuts the manual compliance work most teams still do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud platform with minimal SaaS adoption; you'll overpay for breadth you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting generative AI applications will get the most from Protegrity Data Discovery, specifically for preventing PII leakage into LLM prompts before they reach foundation models. The dual-model architecture using RoBERTa and Presidio catches context-dependent sensitive data that single classifiers miss, and real-time chatbot redaction means you're blocking exposures at inference time, not just in batch scans. Skip this if you need a data governance platform that handles retention policies and access controls; Protegrity stops at classification and hands off the enforcement layer to your existing tools.
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
ML-powered data discovery tool for identifying and classifying sensitive data
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Common questions about comparing 1touch.io Kontxtual™ vs Protegrity Data Discovery for your data security posture management needs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..
Protegrity Data Discovery: ML-powered data discovery tool for identifying and classifying sensitive data. built by Protegrity. Core capabilities include ML-powered PII classification using RoBERTa and Presidio dual-model architecture, Unstructured data scanning for text, documents, chatbot logs, and transcripts, Real-time chatbot redaction for sensitive customer inputs..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ differentiates with Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks. Protegrity Data Discovery differentiates with ML-powered PII classification using RoBERTa and Presidio dual-model architecture, Unstructured data scanning for text, documents, chatbot logs, and transcripts, Real-time chatbot redaction for sensitive customer inputs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is developed by 1touch.io. Protegrity Data Discovery is developed by Protegrity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ and Protegrity Data Discovery serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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