1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..

Fr0ntierX: Confidential computing platform securing workloads with encrypted containers. built by Fr0ntierX. Core capabilities include Isolated secure containers with full encryption, Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), Multi-party computation authentication..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.