1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..

Egnyte Governance: Content governance platform for ransomware defense, data classification & compliance. built by Egnyte. Core capabilities include Ransomware detection and artifact identification, Snapshot recovery for ransomware attacks, Sensitive content classification for PII, PCI-DSS, and CUI..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.