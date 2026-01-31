Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1touch.io. Egnyte Governance is a commercial data security posture management tool by Egnyte. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data sprawl across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems need Kontxtual because its AI classification hits 98.6% accuracy on what data actually exists and where it lives, which most discovery tools botch. The multidimensional data graph maps relationships between data, identities, and policies in ways that turn discovery into actionable governance, and automated enforcement for GDPR and HIPAA frameworks cuts the manual compliance work most teams still do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud platform with minimal SaaS adoption; you'll overpay for breadth you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing unstructured data across distributed file systems need Egnyte Governance for ransomware recovery speed; its snapshot-based recovery model lets you restore encrypted files without paying attackers, which matters more than detection alone when your RTO is measured in hours. The platform covers NIST PR.DS (data security) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) strongly, with real-time access logging and automated classification that actually catches PII and regulated content before it gets exfiltrated. Skip this if your primary concern is preventing lateral movement post-breach; Egnyte prioritizes data visibility and recovery over incident response orchestration.
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
Content governance platform for ransomware defense, data classification & compliance
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Common questions about comparing 1touch.io Kontxtual™ vs Egnyte Governance for your data security posture management needs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..
Egnyte Governance: Content governance platform for ransomware defense, data classification & compliance. built by Egnyte. Core capabilities include Ransomware detection and artifact identification, Snapshot recovery for ransomware attacks, Sensitive content classification for PII, PCI-DSS, and CUI..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ differentiates with Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks. Egnyte Governance differentiates with Ransomware detection and artifact identification, Snapshot recovery for ransomware attacks, Sensitive content classification for PII, PCI-DSS, and CUI.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is developed by 1touch.io. Egnyte Governance is developed by Egnyte. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ and Egnyte Governance serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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