1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..

DoControl for Google Workspace: Data governance & insider risk management platform for Google Workspace. built by DoControl. Core capabilities include Data governance for Google Workspace environments, Insider risk management, Security automation and remediation..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.