Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1touch.io. DoControl for Google Workspace is a commercial sspm tool by DoControl. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data sprawl across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems need Kontxtual because its AI classification hits 98.6% accuracy on what data actually exists and where it lives, which most discovery tools botch. The multidimensional data graph maps relationships between data, identities, and policies in ways that turn discovery into actionable governance, and automated enforcement for GDPR and HIPAA frameworks cuts the manual compliance work most teams still do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud platform with minimal SaaS adoption; you'll overpay for breadth you don't need.
DoControl for Google Workspace
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in Google Workspace sharing chaos need DoControl for Google Workspace because it actually maps who has access to what data and stops oversharing before it becomes a breach. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and PR.DS directly,asset discovery plus automated remediation,which means you get visibility and response in the same tool instead of bolting together detection and manual fixes. Skip this if your organization doesn't heavily depend on Google Workspace or if you need data security posture management across multiple cloud platforms; DoControl is built specifically for Workspace environments.
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
Data governance & insider risk management platform for Google Workspace.
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Common questions about comparing 1touch.io Kontxtual™ vs DoControl for Google Workspace for your data security posture management needs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..
DoControl for Google Workspace: Data governance & insider risk management platform for Google Workspace. built by DoControl. Core capabilities include Data governance for Google Workspace environments, Insider risk management, Security automation and remediation..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ differentiates with Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks. DoControl for Google Workspace differentiates with Data governance for Google Workspace environments, Insider risk management, Security automation and remediation.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is developed by 1touch.io. DoControl for Google Workspace is developed by DoControl. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ and DoControl for Google Workspace serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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